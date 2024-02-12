Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MQ-9 Reaper Returns Home from Shaw AFB [Image 18 of 24]

    MQ-9 Reaper Returns Home from Shaw AFB

    UNITED STATES

    02.15.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Paul Duquette 

    163d Attack Wing   

    Members of the 163d Attack Wing pilot an MQ-9 Reaper taxing down the runway after returning home from a milestone mission to Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, February 15th, 2013. The mission marked the first ever MQ-9 to grace the runway at Shaw AFB. This one of many examples of how the 163d ATKW is pushing innovation and the MQ-9 platform to new heights.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2024
    Date Posted: 02.15.2024 20:04
    Photo ID: 8242713
    VIRIN: 240215-Z-IN381-1019
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 7.23 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MQ-9 Reaper Returns Home from Shaw AFB [Image 24 of 24], by TSgt Paul Duquette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MQ-9 Reaper Returns Home from Shaw AFB
    MQ-9 Reaper Returns Home from Shaw AFB
    MQ-9 Reaper Returns Home from Shaw AFB
    MQ-9 Reaper Returns Home from Shaw AFB
    MQ-9 Reaper Returns Home from Shaw AFB
    MQ-9 Reaper Returns Home from Shaw AFB
    MQ-9 Reaper Returns Home from Shaw AFB
    MQ-9 Reaper Returns Home from Shaw AFB
    MQ-9 Reaper Returns Home from Shaw AFB
    MQ-9 Reaper Returns Home from Shaw AFB
    MQ-9 Reaper Returns Home from Shaw AFB
    MQ-9 Reaper Returns Home from Shaw AFB
    MQ-9 Reaper Returns Home from Shaw AFB
    MQ-9 Reaper Returns Home from Shaw AFB
    MQ-9 Reaper Returns Home from Shaw AFB
    MQ-9 Reaper Returns Home from Shaw AFB
    MQ-9 Reaper Returns Home from Shaw AFB
    MQ-9 Reaper Returns Home from Shaw AFB
    MQ-9 Reaper Returns Home from Shaw AFB
    MQ-9 Reaper Returns Home from Shaw AFB
    MQ-9 Reaper Returns Home from Shaw AFB
    MQ-9 Reaper Returns Home from Shaw AFB
    MQ-9 Reaper Returns Home from Shaw AFB
    MQ-9 Reaper Returns Home from Shaw AFB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ANG
    Shaw
    mq-9
    reaper
    163 atkw

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT