    Canadians feel the heat during Phoenix Sunrise [Image 4 of 4]

    Canadians feel the heat during Phoenix Sunrise

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Jakob Hambright 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 607th Air Control Squadron and Royal Canadian Air Force airmen from 4 Wing, Canadian Forces Base Cold Lake, Alberta, stand in front of an AN/TPS-77 radar system during exercise Phoenix Sunrise, Jan. 19 - Feb. 17, 2024, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Phoenix Sunrise is a joint exercise between the 607th ACS and 42 Radar Squadron, testing the deployment capability of the RCAF’s new AN/TPS-77 radar system. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jakob Hambright)

    Date Posted: 02.15.2024 18:27
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Canadians feel the heat during Phoenix Sunrise [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Jakob Hambright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

