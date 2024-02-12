U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 607th Air Control Squadron and Royal Canadian Air Force airmen from 4 Wing, Canadian Forces Base Cold Lake, Alberta, stand in front of an AN/TPS-77 radar system during exercise Phoenix Sunrise, Jan. 19 - Feb. 17, 2024, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Phoenix Sunrise is a joint exercise between the 607th ACS and 42 Radar Squadron, testing the deployment capability of the RCAF’s new AN/TPS-77 radar system. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jakob Hambright)
|02.07.2024
|02.15.2024 18:27
|8242583
|240207-F-VE235-1035
|5820x3872
|2.13 MB
|LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
|1
|0
Canadians feel the heat during Phoenix Sunrise
