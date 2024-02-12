Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Canadians feel the heat during Phoenix Sunrise [Image 3 of 4]

    Canadians feel the heat during Phoenix Sunrise

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Jakob Hambright 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Royal Canadian Air Force airmen from 42 Radar Squadron brief Col. David Turenne, 4 Wing commander, during exercise Phoenix Sunrise, Jan. 19 - Feb. 17, 2024, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Turenne was briefed on the successes and challenges 42 RS faced during Phoenix Sunrise, which tested their ability to deploy the RCAF’s new AN/TPS-77 radar system in a forward operating environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jakob Hambright)

