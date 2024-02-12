Royal Canadian Air Force airmen from 42 Radar Squadron brief Col. David Turenne, 4 Wing commander, during exercise Phoenix Sunrise, Jan. 19 - Feb. 17, 2024, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Turenne was briefed on the successes and challenges 42 RS faced during Phoenix Sunrise, which tested their ability to deploy the RCAF’s new AN/TPS-77 radar system in a forward operating environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jakob Hambright)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2024 18:27
|Photo ID:
|8242582
|VIRIN:
|240207-F-VE235-1007
|Resolution:
|4994x3323
|Size:
|2.12 MB
|Location:
|LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Canadians feel the heat during Phoenix Sunrise [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Jakob Hambright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Canadians feel the heat during Phoenix Sunrise
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT