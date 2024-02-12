Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SECNAV visits Branch Health Clinic Everett David R. Ray Clinic [Image 2 of 2]

    SECNAV visits Branch Health Clinic Everett David R. Ray Clinic

    EVERETT, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2024

    Photo by Douglas Stutz    

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    A Surprise SECNAV Snapshot… Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro met with hospital corpsman assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness Training Unit Everett David R. Ray Clinic while visiting Naval Station Everett Feb. 14, 2024. The clinic tour provided Secretary Del Toro the opportunity to meet and greet several of the approximately 80 staff members comprised of Navy Dental Corps, Hospital Corps, Medical Corps, Medical Service Corps, Nurse Corps and Civilian Corps personnel (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

