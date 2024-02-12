SECNAV visits Branch Health Clinic Everett David R. Ray Clinic

A Surprise SECNAV Snapshot… Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro met with hospital corpsman assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness Training Unit Everett David R. Ray Clinic while visiting Naval Station Everett Feb. 14, 2024. The clinic tour provided Secretary Del Toro the opportunity to meet and greet several of the approximately 80 staff members comprised of Navy Dental Corps, Hospital Corps, Medical Corps, Medical Service Corps, Nurse Corps and Civilian Corps personnel (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

