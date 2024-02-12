Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SECNAV visits Branch Health Clinic Everett David R. Ray Clinic [Image 1 of 2]

    EVERETT, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2024

    Photo by Douglas Stutz    

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    : A rendering to remember…Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro, flanked by Naval Hospital Bremerton and Navy Medicine Readiness Training Unit Everett leadership, takes a respectful moment to honor the namesake of NMRTU Everett clinic, Hospital Corpsman David R. Ray, Congressional Medal of Honor recipient (posthumously), killed in action March 19, 1969, for his actions during the Vietnam War at Phu Loc 6 near An Hoa in Quang Nam Province, Vietnam. “Great Americans. Everyone,” stated Secretary Del Toro, acknowledging Ray and other Navy Medicine Congressional Medal of Honor recipients formally displayed before he met with assigned staff and toured their clinic while visiting Naval Station Everett, Feb. 14, 202 (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

    IMAGE INFO

