Confocal microscope image of waveguided photoluminescence in a hexagonal boron nitride waveguide. The lobe-pattern around the edges is reminiscent of koi circling a pond. Image taken by Samuel LaGasse in April 2023.
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2024 12:34
|Photo ID:
|8241665
|VIRIN:
|230401-N-NO204-1002
|Resolution:
|859x868
|Size:
|110.01 KB
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Photoluminescence Image of Hexagonal Boron Nitride [Image 2 of 2], by U.S. Naval Research Laboratory, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NRL Discovers Two-Dimensional Waveguides
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT