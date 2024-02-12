Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photoluminescence Image of Hexagonal Boron Nitride [Image 2 of 2]

    Photoluminescence Image of Hexagonal Boron Nitride

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2023

    Photo by U.S. Naval Research Laboratory 

    U.S. Naval Research Laboratory

    Confocal microscope image of waveguided photoluminescence in a hexagonal boron nitride waveguide. The lobe-pattern around the edges is reminiscent of koi circling a pond. Image taken by Samuel LaGasse in April 2023.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NRL Discovers Two-Dimensional Waveguides

    TAGS

    Photonics
    2D materials
    Waveguide
    Exciton
    Transition Metal Dichalcogenide
    hBN

