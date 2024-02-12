Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photoluminescence Image of Hexagonal Boron Nitride [Image 1 of 2]

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2023

    Photo by U.S. Naval Research Laboratory 

    U.S. Naval Research Laboratory

    Real-space (left) and Fourier space (right) photoluminescence image of a hexagonal boron nitride waveguide. The real-space image shows where photoluminescence is emitted from within the sample, while the Fourier space image depicts the angle of the emitted light. Image taken by Nicholas Proscia in April 2023.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2023
    Date Posted: 02.15.2024 12:34
    Photo ID: 8241664
    VIRIN: 230401-N-NO204-1001
    Resolution: 1820x868
    Size: 118.1 KB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photoluminescence Image of Hexagonal Boron Nitride [Image 2 of 2], by U.S. Naval Research Laboratory, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NRL Discovers Two-Dimensional Waveguides

    Photonics
    2D materials
    Waveguide
    Exciton
    Transition Metal Dichalcogenide
    hBN

