Photoluminescence Image of Hexagonal Boron Nitride

Real-space (left) and Fourier space (right) photoluminescence image of a hexagonal boron nitride waveguide. The real-space image shows where photoluminescence is emitted from within the sample, while the Fourier space image depicts the angle of the emitted light. Image taken by Nicholas Proscia in April 2023.
|04.01.2023
|02.15.2024 12:34
|8241664
|230401-N-NO204-1001
|1820x868
|118.1 KB
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|2
|0
NRL Discovers Two-Dimensional Waveguides
