    Triple Nickel conducts training with Italian Eurofighter Typhoons [Image 8 of 9]

    Triple Nickel conducts training with Italian Eurofighter Typhoons

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    01.31.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An Italian Air Force pilot exits an Italian air force Eurofighter Typhoon post-flight during a defensive counter-air training at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 31, 2024. This training fostered a joint-training environment where participants engaged in face-to-face mission planning. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2024
    Date Posted: 02.15.2024 07:52
    Photo ID: 8241124
    VIRIN: 240131-F-NR948-1380
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 337.25 KB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Triple Nickel conducts training with Italian Eurofighter Typhoons [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Joseph Bartoszek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-16
    USAFE
    ITAF
    555th FS
    Eurofighter

