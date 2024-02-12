Triple Nickel conducts training with Italian Eurofighter Typhoons

An Italian air force pilot prepares to exit an Italian air force Eurofighter Typhoon post-flight during a defensive-counter air training at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 31, 2024. The training consisted of a 40-minute DCA operations period over the Adriatic Sea with four U.S. Air Force F-16s and two Italian air force Eurofighter Typhoons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek)
