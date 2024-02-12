Task Force Marne, Estonian Defense Forces conduct air assault training in Estonia

U.S. Army Capt. Nelson Guillory, the commander of Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 187th Infantry Regiment, "Leader Rakkasans," 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), supporting 3rd Infantry Division, conducts an after-action review with Estonian Defense Forces Soldiers after egressing out of a UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter at Camp Taara, Estonia, Feb. 13, 2024. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. H Howey)

