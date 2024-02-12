Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force Marne, Estonian Defense Forces conduct air assault training in Estonia [Image 1 of 10]

    Task Force Marne, Estonian Defense Forces conduct air assault training in Estonia

    VORU, ESTONIA

    02.13.2024

    Photo by Capt. H Howey 

    112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 187th Infantry Regiment, "Leader Rakkasans," 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), supporting 3rd Infantry Division, rehearse ingress and egress procedures on a UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter during a cold-load training exercise alongside Estonian Defense Forces at Camp Taara, Estonia, Feb. 13, 2024. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. H Howey)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2024
    Date Posted: 02.15.2024 03:12
    Photo ID: 8240957
    VIRIN: 240213-Z-WW831-1001
    Resolution: 4941x3294
    Size: 1.23 MB
    Location: VORU, EE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

