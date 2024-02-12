Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Osan adopts electronic promotions testing [Image 2 of 2]

    Osan adopts electronic promotions testing

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    02.15.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Verzaal 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. James Jang, 607th Combat Weather Squadron weather forecaster, prepares to take an electronic Weighted Airman Promotion System test at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 15, 2024. Transitioning to the electronic version of the WAPS test improves many different aspects of the process, including the ability to test more people, higher accuracy with scoring, and less waste produced. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Verzaal)

    Date Taken: 02.15.2024
    Date Posted: 02.15.2024 01:53
    Photo ID: 8240929
    VIRIN: 240215-F-XO977-2014
    Resolution: 5702x3794
    Size: 11.27 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    This work, Osan adopts electronic promotions testing [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Chase Verzaal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Osan Air Base
    electronic
    NCOs
    51st Fighter Wing
    WAPS
    Test

