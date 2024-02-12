U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. James Jang, 607th Combat Weather Squadron weather forecaster, prepares to take an electronic Weighted Airman Promotion System test at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 15, 2024. Transitioning to the electronic version of the WAPS test improves many different aspects of the process, including the ability to test more people, higher accuracy with scoring, and less waste produced. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Verzaal)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2024 01:53
|Photo ID:
|8240929
|VIRIN:
|240215-F-XO977-2014
|Resolution:
|5702x3794
|Size:
|11.27 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Osan adopts electronic promotions testing [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Chase Verzaal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Osan adopts electronic promotion testing
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT