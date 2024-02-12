U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nicholas Allen, 51st Maintenance Squadron egress systems craftsman, signs in to take an electronic Weighted Airman Promotion System test at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 15, 2024. The eWAPS test is a modernized version of the pencil and paper test, and was created with the intention of streamlining the exam process for personnel testing for promotion to E-5 and E-6. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Verzaal)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.15.2024 Date Posted: 02.15.2024 Photo ID: 8240928 Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR This work, Osan adopts electronic promotions testing [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Chase Verzaal