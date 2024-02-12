Members from the RAN Attend Staff Talks with CTF 71

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 14, 2024) Commander of the Australian Fleet, Rear Adm. Christopher Smith, AM, CSM, RAN (left), Commodore Jonathan Ley, RAN Director General Maritime Operations, Cmdr. Christopher Barry, RAN Naval Attache, Lt. Breannan McMahon, RAN Flag Aide, and Capt. Barry Carmichael, RAN Director of Submarine Operations, attend staff talks with Capt. Justin Harts, commander, Task Force (CTF) 71, Feb. 14. CTF 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Ronan Williams)

