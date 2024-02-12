(Feb. 14, 2024) Capt. Justin Harts, commander, Task Force (CTF) 71 speaks with Capt. Barry Carmichael RAN Director of Submarine Operations, Cmdr. Christopher Barry, RAN Naval Attache, and Lt. Breannan McMahon, RAN Flag Aide during staff talks. CTF 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Ronan Williams)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2024 23:46
|Photo ID:
|8240841
|VIRIN:
|240214-N-EK538-9635
|Resolution:
|1920x1280
|Size:
|1.4 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Members from the RAN Attend Staff Talks with CTF 71 [Image 5 of 5], by LTJG Ronan Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT