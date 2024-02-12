Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Members from the RAN Attend Staff Talks with CTF 71 [Image 4 of 5]

    Members from the RAN Attend Staff Talks with CTF 71

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    02.14.2024

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Ronan Williams 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    (Feb. 14, 2024) Capt. Justin Harts, commander, Task Force (CTF) 71 speaks with Capt. Barry Carmichael RAN Director of Submarine Operations, Cmdr. Christopher Barry, RAN Naval Attache, and Lt. Breannan McMahon, RAN Flag Aide during staff talks. CTF 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Ronan Williams)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2024
    Date Posted: 02.14.2024 23:46
    Photo ID: 8240841
    VIRIN: 240214-N-EK538-9635
    Resolution: 1920x1280
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Members from the RAN Attend Staff Talks with CTF 71 [Image 5 of 5], by LTJG Ronan Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Members from the RAN Attend Staff Talks with CTF 71
    Members from the RAN Attend Staff Talks with CTF 71
    Members from the RAN Attend Staff Talks with CTF 71
    Members from the RAN Attend Staff Talks with CTF 71
    Members from the RAN Attend Staff Talks with CTF 71

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DESRON 15
    RAN
    Harts
    CTF 71

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT