    166th Airlift Wing Gate Guardian [Image 3 of 3]

    166th Airlift Wing Gate Guardian

    DE, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2022

    Photo by Mitch Topal 

    166th Airlift Wing, Public Affairs

    NEW CASTLE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Del. -- This Korean War era F-86 Sabre jet fighter has been guarding the entrance to the Delaware Air National Guard base for several decades. The aircraft had been kicking around the base for years, moving from hangar to hangar wherever space was available. These photos were taken on 14 April 2022 after a major restoration effort that readied the aircraft for the 75th Anniversary celebration of the Delaware Air Guard.

    Date Taken: 04.13.2022
    Date Posted: 02.14.2024 15:05
