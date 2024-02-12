F-86 Saber Gate Guardian

NEW CASTLE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Del. -- This Korean War era F-86 Sabre jet fighter has been guarding the entrance to the Delaware Air National Guard base for several decades. The aircraft had been kicking around the base for years, moving from hangar to hangar wherever space was available. These photos were taken on 14 April 2022 after a major restoration effort that readied the aircraft for the 75th Anniversary celebration of the Delaware Air Guard.

