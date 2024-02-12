Sailors Receive Awards

Bravo Zulu to our Sailors and civilian who recently received letters of appreciation from FRCSW Acting Commanding Officer CAPT Christopher Couch.

The Sailors and civilian employee receive accolades for their professional support, attention to detail, and absolute devotion to duty during the period of Stage III Command Cyber Readiness Inspection (CCRI). Their performances keep with the highest tradition of the United States Navy.

