    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sailors Receive Awards [Image 7 of 8]

    Sailors Receive Awards

    UNITED STATES

    02.07.2024

    Photo by Maria Rachel Melchor 

    Fleet Readiness Center Southwest

    Bravo Zulu to our Sailors and civilian who recently received letters of appreciation from FRCSW Acting Commanding Officer CAPT Christopher Couch.
    The Sailors and civilian employee receive accolades for their professional support, attention to detail, and absolute devotion to duty during the period of Stage III Command Cyber Readiness Inspection (CCRI). Their performances keep with the highest tradition of the United States Navy.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2024
    Date Posted: 02.14.2024 14:01
    Location: US
