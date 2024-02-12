Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NWS Yorktown participates in Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2024 [Image 3 of 3]

    NWS Yorktown participates in Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2024

    YORKTOWN, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2024

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    Yorktown, Va. (February 13, 2024) Personnel assigned to Naval Weapons Station Yorktown conduct a Table Top Exercise (TTX) associated with activating the installation’s Emergency Family Assistance Center (EFAC) at their Fleet and Family Support Center (FFSC) as part of the larger exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2024 (CS-SC24). NWS Yorktown’s EFAC would be staffed at the direction of installation or regional leadership in the event of an incident affecting the installation. This particular TTX included staff members from NWS Yorktown’s FFSC, Installation Training Officer, Installation Housing, Housing Contractors, Branch Health Clinic, Navy and Marine Corps Relief Society and leadership from the Public Affairs Office. An EFAC provides a consolidated staging area where DoD families and individuals can obtain disaster relief assistant and/or support, current information from leadership, and contingency services and provided a point for continuous, authoritative and factual information and referral assistance for Service members, families, service providers, leadership and other stakeholders. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2024
    Date Posted: 02.14.2024 13:35
    Photo ID: 8240105
    VIRIN: 240213-N-TG517-8066
    Resolution: 2315x1707
    Size: 399.56 KB
    Location: YORKTOWN, VA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NWS Yorktown participates in Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2024 [Image 3 of 3], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NWS Yorktown participates in Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2024
    NWS Yorktown participates in Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2024
    NWS Yorktown participates in Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fleet and Family Support Center
    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT