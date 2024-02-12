NWS Yorktown participates in Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2024

Yorktown, Va. (February 13, 2024) Personnel assigned to Naval Weapons Station Yorktown conduct a Table Top Exercise (TTX) associated with activating the installation’s Emergency Family Assistance Center (EFAC) at their Fleet and Family Support Center (FFSC) as part of the larger exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2024 (CS-SC24). NWS Yorktown’s EFAC would be staffed at the direction of installation or regional leadership in the event of an incident affecting the installation. This particular TTX included staff members from NWS Yorktown’s FFSC, Installation Training Officer, Installation Housing, Housing Contractors, Branch Health Clinic, Navy and Marine Corps Relief Society and leadership from the Public Affairs Office. An EFAC provides a consolidated staging area where DoD families and individuals can obtain disaster relief assistant and/or support, current information from leadership, and contingency services and provided a point for continuous, authoritative and factual information and referral assistance for Service members, families, service providers, leadership and other stakeholders. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

