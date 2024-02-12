Benjamin Sakmar, the hydropower coordinator for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District, waits to meet greet someone for a meeting at the district office in Pittsburgh, Jan. 22, 2024. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District photo by Michel Sauret)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.21.2024 Date Posted: 02.14.2024 10:45 Photo ID: 8239802 VIRIN: 240122-A-TI382-1039 Resolution: 6395x3752 Size: 4.62 MB Location: PITTSBURGH, PA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pittsburgh District [Image 3 of 3], by Michel Sauret, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.