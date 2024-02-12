A view of downtown Pittsburgh from the William S. Moorhead Federal Building Jan. 22, 2024. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District photo by Michel Sauret)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2024 10:45
|Photo ID:
|8239797
|VIRIN:
|240122-A-TI382-1002
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|6.15 MB
|Location:
|PITTSBURGH, PA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pittsburgh District [Image 3 of 3], by Michel Sauret, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT