FORT EISENHOWER. Ga. – Apex Company, 11th Cyber Battalion, completed the Marine Corps obstacle course, February 9. Apex Soldiers are committed to staying READY, while building esprit de corps; completing the challenge together. TRAIN HARD, FIGHT HARD, WIN EASY! LEVIATHAN STRONG! (U.S. Army Photo by 1LT Angeline Tritschler).
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2024 09:12
|Photo ID:
|8239642
|VIRIN:
|240209-A-HT486-1052
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|3.15 MB
|Location:
|FORT EISENHOWER, GA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, APEX FLEX! 07 [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
