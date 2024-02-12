Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    APEX FLEX! 06 [Image 6 of 7]

    APEX FLEX! 06

    FORT EISENHOWER, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber)

    FORT EISENHOWER. Ga. – Apex Company, 11th Cyber Battalion, completed the Marine Corps obstacle course, February 9. Apex Soldiers are committed to staying READY, while building esprit de corps; completing the challenge together. TRAIN HARD, FIGHT HARD, WIN EASY! LEVIATHAN STRONG! (U.S. Army Photo by 1LT Angeline Tritschler).

