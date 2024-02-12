Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael Weimer visits Guam

Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael R. Weimer visits with Soldiers of Task Force Talon, Guam, Feb. 7, 2023. Talon is comprised of both Active Duty and Guard Soldiers from the 38th Air Defense Artillery and Guam National Guard, respectively, and operates the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system on Guam. (U.S. National Guard photo by Mark Scott)

