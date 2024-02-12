Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael R. Weimer receives a traditional "sinahi" necklace from Command Sgt. Maj. Celso Leonen of the Guam National Guard, Guam, Feb. 7, 2023. The sinahi is worn by the indigenous people of Guam, known as the Chamoru, as an honorary symbol of status and leadership. (U.S. National Guard photo by Mark Scott)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2024 00:34
|Photo ID:
|8239320
|VIRIN:
|240207-Z-RJ317-1363
|Resolution:
|2254x1503
|Size:
|906.92 KB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 240207-Z-RJ3171030 [Image 5 of 5], by Mark Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT