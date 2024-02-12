Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    240207-Z-RJ3171030 [Image 3 of 5]

    240207-Z-RJ3171030

    GUAM

    02.07.2024

    Photo by Mark Scott 

    Guam National Guard

    Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael R. Weimer receives a traditional "sinahi" necklace from Command Sgt. Maj. Celso Leonen of the Guam National Guard, Guam, Feb. 7, 2023. The sinahi is worn by the indigenous people of Guam, known as the Chamoru, as an honorary symbol of status and leadership. (U.S. National Guard photo by Mark Scott)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2024
    VIRIN: 240207-Z-RJ317-1363
    Location: GU
    Guam
    SMA
    National Guard

