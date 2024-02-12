240207-Z-RJ3171030

Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael R. Weimer receives a traditional "sinahi" necklace from Command Sgt. Maj. Celso Leonen of the Guam National Guard, Guam, Feb. 7, 2023. The sinahi is worn by the indigenous people of Guam, known as the Chamoru, as an honorary symbol of status and leadership. (U.S. National Guard photo by Mark Scott)

