U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon takes off in support of Exercise Cope North 24 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Feb. 2, 2024. This year's iteration included service members from the U.S., Australia, Canada, France, South Korea and Japan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.02.2024 Date Posted: 02.14.2024 00:26 Photo ID: 8239317 VIRIN: 240202-F-KM882-1070 Resolution: 3617x2407 Size: 2.18 MB Location: AOMORI, JP Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Many Nations, One Effort: Cope North 24 [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Koby Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.