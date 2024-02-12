Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Many Nations, One Effort: Cope North 24 [Image 4 of 4]

    Many Nations, One Effort: Cope North 24

    AOMORI, JAPAN

    02.02.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon takes off in support of Exercise Cope North 24 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Feb. 2, 2024. This year's iteration included service members from the U.S., Australia, Canada, France, South Korea and Japan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)

    Date Taken: 02.02.2024
    Date Posted: 02.14.2024 00:26
    Location: AOMORI, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Many Nations, One Effort: Cope North 24 [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Koby Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

