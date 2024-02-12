SECNAV Del Toro Visits USS John Paul Jones (DDG-53)

EVERETT, Wash. (Feb. 13, 2024) – Secretary of the Navy, The Honorable Carlos Del Toro visits with the crew of Arleigh Burke-class Guided Missile Destroyer USS John Paul Jones (DDG-53) and her crew. During the visit, Secretary Del Toro reaffirmed the Navy's commitment to modernization, readiness, and lethality to ensure it remains prepared to meet any challenge. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jared Mancuso)

