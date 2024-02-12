Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SECNAV Del Toro Visits USS John Paul Jones (DDG-53) [Image 1 of 5]

    SECNAV Del Toro Visits USS John Paul Jones (DDG-53)

    EVERETT, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jared Mancuso 

    Office of the Secretary of the Navy

    EVERETT, Wash. (Feb. 13, 2024) – Secretary of the Navy, The Honorable Carlos Del Toro visits with the crew of Arleigh Burke-class Guided Missile Destroyer USS John Paul Jones (DDG-53) and her crew. During the visit, Secretary Del Toro reaffirmed the Navy's commitment to modernization, readiness, and lethality to ensure it remains prepared to meet any challenge. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jared Mancuso)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2024
    Date Posted: 02.13.2024 21:14
    Photo ID: 8239235
    VIRIN: 240213-N-LY692-1028
    Resolution: 6880x5504
    Size: 2.33 MB
    Location: EVERETT, WA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SECNAV Del Toro Visits USS John Paul Jones (DDG-53) [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Jared Mancuso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SECNAV Del Toro Visits USS John Paul Jones (DDG-53)
    SECNAV Del Toro Visits USS John Paul Jones (DDG-53)
    SECNAV Del Toro Visits USS John Paul Jones (DDG-53)
    SECNAV Del Toro Visits USS John Paul Jones (DDG-53)
    SECNAV Del Toro Visits USS John Paul Jones (DDG-53)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SECNAV
    Destroyer
    US NAVY
    Department of the Navy
    John Paul Jones
    JPJ

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT