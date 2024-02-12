Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CNO Franchetti Attends WEST 2024 [Image 4 of 4]

    CNO Franchetti Attends WEST 2024

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Michael B Zingaro  

    Chief of Naval Operations

    SAN DIEGO (Feb. 13, 2024) – Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti responds to audience questions following her keynote address at WEST 2024, Feb. 13. Co-sponsored by AFCEA International and the U.S. Naval Institute, WEST 2024 is the premier naval conference and exposition on the West Coast, bringing military and industry leaders together. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Michael B. Zingaro)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2024
    Date Posted: 02.13.2024 19:30
    Photo ID: 8239081
    VIRIN: 240213-N-KB401-1224
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 6.57 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CNO Franchetti Attends WEST 2024 [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Michael B Zingaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CNO Franchetti Attends WEST 2024
    CNO Franchetti Attends WEST 2024
    CNO Franchetti Attends WEST 2024
    CNO Franchetti Attends WEST 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    San Diego
    Chief of Naval Operations
    CNO
    Adm. Lisa Franchetti
    WEST 2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT