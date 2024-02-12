SAN DIEGO (Feb. 13, 2024) – Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti delivers the keynote address at WEST 2024, Feb. 13. Co-sponsored by AFCEA International and the U.S. Naval Institute, WEST 2024 is the premier naval conference and exposition on the West Coast, bringing military and industry leaders together. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Michael B. Zingaro)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.13.2024 Date Posted: 02.13.2024 19:29 Photo ID: 8239078 VIRIN: 240213-N-KB401-1056 Resolution: 6192x4128 Size: 3.52 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CNO Franchetti Attends WEST 2024 [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Michael B Zingaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.