Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    National Guard Arctic Interest Council meeting strengthens U.S. Arctic security cooperation [Image 2 of 2]

    National Guard Arctic Interest Council meeting strengthens U.S. Arctic security cooperation

    ESSEX, VT, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies

    Matthew Schell, Deputy Associate Director for Research and Analysis at the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies, briefs member of the National Guard during the National Guard Arctic Interest Council 2024 Annual Meeting that occurred Jan. 31 to Feb. 1 in Essex, Vermont. Schell provided a comprehensive overview of the center's role to the 17 states constituting the council. The synergy between the TSC and the National Guard underscores the commitment to advancing U.S. interests across the Arctic region, ensuring stability and prosperity for Arctic nations and beyond. (Courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2024
    Date Posted: 02.13.2024 19:30
    Photo ID: 8239068
    VIRIN: 240213-D-DD067-1002
    Resolution: 1180x860
    Size: 441.69 KB
    Location: ESSEX, VT, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Guard Arctic Interest Council meeting strengthens U.S. Arctic security cooperation [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    National Guard Arctic Interest Council meeting strengthens U.S. Arctic security cooperation
    National Guard Arctic Interest Council meeting strengthens U.S. Arctic security cooperation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    National Guard Arctic Interest Council meeting strengthens U.S. Arctic security cooperation

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Army National Guard

    TAGS

    Security
    Arctic
    National Guard
    National Guard Arctic Interest Council
    Ted Stevens Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT