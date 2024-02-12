Matthew Schell, Deputy Associate Director for Research and Analysis at the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies, with members of the Alaska National Guard during the National Guard Arctic Interest Council 2024 Annual Meeting that occurred Jan. 31 to Feb. 1 in Essex, Vermont. The synergy between the TSC and the National Guard underscores the commitment to advancing U.S. interests across the Arctic region, ensuring stability and prosperity for Arctic nations and beyond. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.13.2024 Date Posted: 02.13.2024 19:30 Photo ID: 8239067 VIRIN: 240213-D-DD067-1001 Resolution: 1180x940 Size: 850.33 KB Location: ESSEX, VT, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, National Guard Arctic Interest Council meeting strengthens U.S. Arctic security cooperation [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.