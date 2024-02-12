Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NFL Cheer Leaders with Armed Forces Entertainment Visit Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) [Image 4 of 6]

    NFL Cheer Leaders with Armed Forces Entertainment Visit Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF)

    KEKAHA, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Louis Lea 

    Pacific Missile Range Facility

    KEKAHA, Hawaii (Feb. 5, 2024) National Football League cheerleaders Whitney of the Minnesota Vikings; Hannah of the Indianapolis Colts; Kiana of the Seattle Seahawks; and Kayley of the Tennessee Titans talk to Electronics Technician Second Class Trevor Byassee from SEPTAR as part of the Armed Forces Entertainment Pro Blitz Tour 24 on Pacific Missile Range Facilities, Barking Sands, Kekaha, Hawaii. Armed Forces Entertainment provides performances for U.S. troops and family members stationed overseas; over the last 70 years, AFE has served as a morale booster for U.S. troops on military bases around the world, the Department of Defense has made entertainment a top priority(U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Louis Lea)

    NAVY
    COMMUNITY
    OUTREACH
    PMRF

