NFL Cheer Leaders with Armed Forces Entertainment Visit Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF)

KEKAHA, Hawaii (Feb. 5, 2024) National Football League cheerleaders Whitney of the Minnesota Vikings and Hannah of the Indianapolis Colts talk to fire fighters from Barking Sands Fire and Emergency Services as part of the Armed Forces Entertainment Pro Blitz Tour 24 on Pacific Missile Range Facilities, Barking Sands, Kekaha, Hawaii. Armed Forces Entertainment provides performances for U.S. troops and family members stationed overseas; over the last 70 years, AFE has served as a morale booster for U.S. troops on military bases around the world, the Department of Defense has made entertainment a top priority(U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Louis Lea)

Date Taken: 02.05.2024 Date Posted: 02.13.2024 Location: KEKAHA, HI, US