Shaw Air Force Base hosted the Air Force Varsity Volleyball League’s Southeast Regional Championship on Jan. 14, 2024, with seven teams competing for a chance to play in the continental U.S. championship later this year. Shaw’s Viper Volleyball Association women’s volleyball team won first place in the tournament, a follow-up to their 2023 CONUS women’s championship win. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.08.2024 Date Posted: 02.13.2024 08:52 Photo ID: 8237790 VIRIN: 240208-F-GE255-1001 Resolution: 1500x1000 Size: 262.19 KB Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 51st IS Airman named 363d ISR Wing’s 2023 Female Athlete of the Year [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Anthony Hyatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.