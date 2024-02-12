Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    51st IS Airman named 363d ISR Wing’s 2023 Female Athlete of the Year [Image 2 of 2]

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hyatt 

    363rd ISR Wing

    Shaw Air Force Base hosted the Air Force Varsity Volleyball League’s Southeast Regional Championship on Jan. 14, 2024, with seven teams competing for a chance to play in the continental U.S. championship later this year. Shaw’s Viper Volleyball Association women’s volleyball team won first place in the tournament, a follow-up to their 2023 CONUS women’s championship win. (Courtesy photo)

