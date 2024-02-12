Senior Airman Joelle Fialkowski, signals intelligence analyst from the 51st Intelligence Squadron, was named the 363d Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Wing’s 2023 Female Athlete of the Year, due to her performance and accomplishments playing volleyball this past year. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.08.2024 Date Posted: 02.13.2024 08:52 Photo ID: 8237789 VIRIN: 240208-F-GE255-1002 Resolution: 1742x2177 Size: 739.72 KB Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 51st IS Airman named 363d ISR Wing’s 2023 Female Athlete of the Year [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Anthony Hyatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.