C2F Staff Departs for Steadfast Defender 2024

U.S. 2nd Fleet staff prepare for a flight departing for Bodø, Norway as part of a forward deployed command and control force during Steadfast Defender 2024, at Naval Air Station Oceana, Va., Feb. 7, 2024. Steadfast Defender 2024, NATO’s largest exercise in decades, will demonstrate NATO’s ability to deploy forces rapidly from across the Alliance to reinforce the defense of Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anderson W. Branch)

