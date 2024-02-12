Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C2F Staff Departs for Steadfast Defender 2024 [Image 1 of 5]

    C2F Staff Departs for Steadfast Defender 2024

    VIRGINIA BEACH, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Anderson W Branch 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet   

    U.S. 2nd Fleet staff boards a Marine Corps C-40 aircraft departing for Bodø, Norway as part of a forward deployed command and control force during Steadfast Defender 2024, at Naval Air Station Oceana, Va., Feb. 7, 2024. Steadfast Defender 2024, NATO’s largest exercise in decades, will demonstrate NATO’s ability to deploy forces rapidly from across the Alliance to reinforce the defense of Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anderson W. Branch)

