Senior Amn. Yayoi Brown, a Cope North 24 interpreter, speaks with multinational partners during a Cope North distinguished visitor tour at Northwest Field, Guam, Feb. 13, 2024.

Cope North enhances U.S. relationships and interoperability with our regional Allies and partners in support of regional security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Amn. Tylir Meyer)

The Interpreters behind the scenes, keeping Cope North 24 running smoothly