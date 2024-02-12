Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Interpreters behind the scenes, keeping Cope North 24 running smoothly [Image 1 of 2]

    The Interpreters behind the scenes, keeping Cope North 24 running smoothly

    GUAM, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Tylir Meyer 

    Pacific Air Forces

    Senior Amn. Yayoi Brown, a Cope North 24 interpreter, prepares to interpret for U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Thomas Palenske, 36th Wing Commander, and Japan Air Self-Defense Force Lieutenant General Yasuhiko Suzuki, Commander, Air Defense Command, during a Cope North distinguished visitor tour at Northwest Field, Guam.
    Cope North enhances U.S. relationships and interoperability with our regional Allies and partners in support of regional security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Amn. Tylir Meyer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2024
    Date Posted: 02.13.2024 03:47
    Location: GUAM, US
    TAGS

    JASDF
    CopeNorth
    CN24

