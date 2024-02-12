Senior Amn. Yayoi Brown, a Cope North 24 interpreter, prepares to interpret for U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Thomas Palenske, 36th Wing Commander, and Japan Air Self-Defense Force Lieutenant General Yasuhiko Suzuki, Commander, Air Defense Command, during a Cope North distinguished visitor tour at Northwest Field, Guam.
Cope North enhances U.S. relationships and interoperability with our regional Allies and partners in support of regional security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Amn. Tylir Meyer)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2024 03:47
|Photo ID:
|8237609
|VIRIN:
|240213-F-VQ804-1396
|Resolution:
|4641x3088
|Size:
|6.01 MB
|Location:
|GUAM, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
The Interpreters behind the scenes, keeping Cope North 24 running smoothly [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Tylir Meyer
