    SecAF Kendall leads senior leader discussion on reoptimizing for great power competition [Image 4 of 4]

    SecAF Kendall leads senior leader discussion on reoptimizing for great power competition

    AURORA, CO, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2024

    Photo by Eric Dietrich 

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall leads the panel discussion “Reoptimizing for Great Power Competition: A Senior Leaders Discussion” with Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Financial Management and Comptroller Kristyn Jones, performing the duties of the undersecretary of the Air Force, Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David W. Allvin and Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman during the Air and Space Forces Association 2024 Warfare Symposium in Aurora, Colo., Feb. 12, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

    Date Taken: 02.12.2024
    Date Posted: 02.12.2024 21:42
    Location: AURORA, CO, US
    TAGS

    LE393
    Eric R. Dietrich
    SECAF26FET
    DAFGPC
    reoptimization
    AWS24

