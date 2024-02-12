231127-N-VX009-1006 CHINA LAKE, Calif. (Nov. 27, 2023) An F/A-18F Super Hornet assigned to the "Vampires" of Air Test and Evaluation Squadron Nine (VX-9), and a U-2 Dragonlady fly over Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake. VX-9 is charged with the testing and evaluation of weapons and their related systems in direct support of the United States Naval Aviation Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Jonathan Newbery)
|Date Taken:
|11.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2024 19:04
|Photo ID:
|8237054
|VIRIN:
|231127-N-VX009-1006
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|819.55 KB
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U-2 Dragonlady and Vandy-1 fly in formation [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Eric Coffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
