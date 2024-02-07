Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U-2 Dragonlady and Vandy-1 fly in formation [Image 2 of 6]

    U-2 Dragonlady and Vandy-1 fly in formation

    CA, UNITED STATES

    11.27.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Eric Coffer 

    Air Test and Evaluation Squadron Nine (VX-9)

    231127-N-VX009-1002 CHINA LAKE, Calif. (Nov. 27, 2023) An F/A-18F Super Hornet assigned to the "Vampires" of Air Test and Evaluation Squadron Nine (VX-9), and a U-2 Dragonlady fly over Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake. VX-9 is charged with the testing and evaluation of weapons and their related systems in direct support of the United States Naval Aviation Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Jonathan Newbery)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.27.2023
    Date Posted: 02.12.2024 19:04
    Photo ID: 8237029
    VIRIN: 231127-N-VX009-1002
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 868.69 KB
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U-2 Dragonlady and Vandy-1 fly in formation [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Eric Coffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U-2 Dragonlady and Vandy-1 fly in formation
    U-2 Dragonlady and Vandy-1 fly in formation
    U-2 Dragonlady and Vandy-1 fly in formation
    U-2 Dragonlady and Vandy-1 fly in formation
    U-2 Dragonlady and Vandy-1 fly in formation
    U-2 Dragonlady and Vandy-1 fly in formation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Air Weapons Station China Lake

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT