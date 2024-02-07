JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (Feb. 8, 2024) – Lt. Cmdr. William Arden, assigned to Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio, asks questions to Capt. Franca Jones, commander, Naval Medical Research Command (NMRC), during a NMRC Enterprise All Hands at the Military and Family Readiness Center. Jones spoke on numerous topics including the National Defense Authorization Act, the recent Deputy Secretary of Defense Memorandum, and the relationship with the Defense Health Agency in reference to research and development. NAMRU San Antonio’s mission is to conduct gap driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research to improve survival, operational readiness, and safety of Department of Defense personnel engaged in routine and expeditionary operations. The Naval Medical Research and Development (NMR&D) enterprise is comprised of eight commands with more than 1,330 Navy Medicine personnel. (U.S. Navy Photo by Burrell Parmer, Naval Medical Forces Support Command Public Affairs/Released)

