    NMRC Commander holds Navy Medical R&D Enterprise All Hands [Image 4 of 4]

    NMRC Commander holds Navy Medical R&amp;D Enterprise All Hands

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2024

    Photo by Burrell Parmer 

    Naval Medical Forces Support Command

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (Feb. 8, 2024) – Command Master Chief Phillip Jean-Gilles of Naval Medical Research Command (NMRC), joined by NMRC Commander Capt. Franca Jones, provided information on the upcoming Army recognition program during a NMRC Enterprise All Hands at the Military and Family Readiness Center. The Naval Medical Research and Development (NMR&D) enterprise is comprised of eight commands with more than 1,330 Navy Medicine personnel. (U.S. Navy Photo by Burrell Parmer, Naval Medical Forces Support Command Public Affairs/Released)

    Navy Medicine
    Joint Base San Antonio
    Know Your Military

