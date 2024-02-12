JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (Feb. 8, 2024) – Command Master Chief Phillip Jean-Gilles of Naval Medical Research Command (NMRC), joined by NMRC Commander Capt. Franca Jones, provided information on the upcoming Army recognition program during a NMRC Enterprise All Hands at the Military and Family Readiness Center. The Naval Medical Research and Development (NMR&D) enterprise is comprised of eight commands with more than 1,330 Navy Medicine personnel. (U.S. Navy Photo by Burrell Parmer, Naval Medical Forces Support Command Public Affairs/Released)

