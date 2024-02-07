Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Specialist Ryan Mathis

    

    KY, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2023

    Photo by Keri Anne Smialek 

    3rd Army Recruiting Brigade

    Spec. Ryan Mathis explains the Army Military Occupation Specialty (MOS) 68R during field training exercises at Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

    Date Taken: 10.17.2023
    Date Posted: 02.12.2024 12:56
    Location: KY, US
    Hometown: BELTON, TX, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Specialist Ryan Mathis [Image 2 of 2], by Keri Anne Smialek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Specialist Ryan Mathis 68R Field Exercise
    

    Fort Campbell
    68R
    Spec Mathis
    72 MDVSS

