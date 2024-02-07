Spec. Ryan Mathis explains the Army Military Occupation Specialty (MOS) 68R during field training exercises at Fort Campbell, Kentucky.
|Date Taken:
|10.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2024 12:56
|Photo ID:
|8236502
|VIRIN:
|231017-A-KL974-1549
|Resolution:
|4309x2736
|Size:
|3.95 MB
|Location:
|KY, US
|Hometown:
|BELTON, TX, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Specialist Ryan Mathis [Image 2 of 2], by Keri Anne Smialek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
