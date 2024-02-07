Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Specialist Ryan Mathis 68R Field Exercise [Image 1 of 2]

    Specialist Ryan Mathis 68R Field Exercise

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, KY, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2023

    Photo by Keri Anne Smialek 

    3rd Army Recruiting Brigade

    Army Specialist Ryan Mathis, MOS 68R Veterinary Food Inspection Specialist performs food tests during Field Training Exercises at Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

    Date Taken: 10.17.2023
    Date Posted: 02.12.2024 12:56
    Photo ID: 8236456
    VIRIN: 231017-A-KL974-1522
    Resolution: 4791x3183
    Size: 7.18 MB
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, KY, US
    Hometown: BELTON, TX, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Specialist Ryan Mathis 68R Field Exercise [Image 2 of 2], by Keri Anne Smialek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Specialist Ryan Mathis 68R Field Exercise
    Army Specialist Ryan Mathis

    68R

