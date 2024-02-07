Army Specialist Ryan Mathis, MOS 68R Veterinary Food Inspection Specialist performs food tests during Field Training Exercises at Fort Campbell, Kentucky.
|Date Taken:
|10.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2024 12:56
|Photo ID:
|8236456
|VIRIN:
|231017-A-KL974-1522
|Resolution:
|4791x3183
|Size:
|7.18 MB
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, KY, US
|Hometown:
|BELTON, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Specialist Ryan Mathis 68R Field Exercise [Image 2 of 2], by Keri Anne Smialek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
MOS Highlight: Army Food Inspector
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT