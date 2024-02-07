Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    East Baton Rouge Flood Risk Reduction Project- Ward Creek Update [Image 1 of 3]

    BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2024

    Photo by Melanie Oubre 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District

    Clearing and snagging of approximately 3.3 miles of channel at Ward Creek is underway to remove vegetation and debris from the channel to increase capacity and promote more efficient flow. Ward Creek is part of the East Baton Rouge Flood Risk Reduction Project. The improvements made in this project are designed to reduce the risk of flood damages caused by out of bank flooding during heavy rainfall events. The estimated completion date is set for Spring 2024.

    Date Taken: 02.01.2024
    Date Posted: 02.12.2024 08:53
    Photo ID: 8236111
    VIRIN: 240201-A-EV636-7577
    Resolution: 3571x2381
    Size: 1.53 MB
    Location: BATON ROUGE, LA, US
    Hometown: BATON ROUGE, LA, US
    USACE
    Army Corps of Engineers
    New Orleans District
    Ward Creek

